Entertainment of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Samini was called out on social media

Samini shares bitter encounter with a 'gateman'

Popular singer exposes man who denied him access to UG

Twitter users grill dancehall singer

Dancehall musician Samini, on Saturday morning, run to his Twitter platform to name and shame a male security man stationed at the University of Ghana electronic tollbooth.

According to the dancehall singer, the young man turned him down, after several attempts to convince him to allow him pass without his e-card. This led him to record and expose him after his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Samini in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb explained that he forgot to grab his card after swapping vehicles that morning but did everything possible to explain to the security man on duty to have mercy and allow him to pass.

It took another "sensible" security personnel to finally let him go after wasting his time.

"I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass ...come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me," the singer tweeted.

Samini's action has however attracted backlash from some concerned Ghanaians who argued that the gentleman was only doing his job and didn't deserve such humiliation, adding that he had no right to record and shame him on his platform.

A Twitter handler @Nanakay90170612 rebuked the musician for attempting to have his way. He quizzed: "Why is he yawa guy whilst he is doing his job that put food on his table, or you think because you are samini so he can't do his job?"

Another @Kingsely50's comment under the said post read: "I love your music and all buh this is below the bar. What you are doing mmom bi yawa."

A third, @Hairicanematic added that Samini only sought to bully the security personnel because of his status. "This is unnecessary he is just doing his job, what were you expecting? That your fame will be your pass?" he quizzed.





