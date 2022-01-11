Why Psalm Adjeteyfio may not have received GH¢1,500 monthly stipend minister promised - Source

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for leftover foods



Psalm Adjeteyfio says he has received minister's cash once



Audio clip of Psalm Adjeteyfio begging for food goes viral



On the back of a claim by Psalm Adjeteyfio that the GH¢1,500 monthly upkeep from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has not been forthcoming, a source close to the minister has told GhanaWeb the hiccup could be emanating from the bank expected to do the transaction.



The veteran actor in an audio clip to media personality MzGee claimed that the money came only once although the pledge was made in September last year.



Considering that he needed the amount for his upkeep, TT as he is affectionately called said he was told the minister had travelled when he did a follow-up to ascertain the cause of the delay.



However, the source told GhanaWeb that a letter was written to the bankers of the minister for the amount to be "automatically remit to his [Adjeteyfio] account every month".



While noting that "some monies have been forwarded to his 'Adjeteyfio] account", the source expressed shock over the actor's decision to go public instead of making enquiries.



“I don’t know why he had to go to social media to make that presentation. He should have consulted us first so that we will double-check from the bank" the source said.



On what the next step would be, the source mentioned that they would "crosscheck from the bankers about what is causing the delay."



Psalm Adjeteyfio has once again become a topic for discussion following the release of the audio. In the said audio, the veteran was heard begging MzGee for leftover foods from her kitchen, claiming life has been unbearable.



The veteran, in September last year cried for help as he announced that he needed GH¢3,000 to pay his rent or risked ejection. Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after hearing his plea donated GH¢50,000 to him.



According to the veteran actor, since the vice president presented the cash donation to him, people have stopped extending a helping hand to him.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained.



“Now, I was so hopeful that what the Greater Accra Regional Minister promised will be forthcoming regularly but it came once and that’s all. I was in his office a few days ago as a follow-up but I was told he’s travelled and they are on leave.



"Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” he added.



