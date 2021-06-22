You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 22Article 1292077

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Omar Sterling of R2bees has been trending on Twitter for hours

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Rapper Omar Sterling Rapper Omar Sterling

• Omar Sterling has released an album

• The title of the album is 'Same Earth Different Worlds'

• Social media users have since been expressing their views about the project

Omar Sterling, otherwise known as Paedae, has got music lovers talking following the release of his album 'Same Earth Different Worlds'.

The 20-track album released on June 22 features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. Omar Sterling who is a member of music group R2bees also featured his colleague Mugeez on the project.

The songs include ‘A Mountain Full of God’, ‘Bayla Boys Company’, ‘I’m Back’, ‘Solid As A Rock’, ‘Makola Dreams’, ‘Konkonsa’, ‘One Love’, ‘Young, Wild & Free’, ‘Tema Motorway to Aflao’ and ‘Adiakyi’.

The rest are: ‘C1 Boys’, ‘Nowadays’, ‘Could Haves’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Put On’, ‘Dope Emcees’, ‘Treading On Thin Ice’, ‘18yrs’, ‘Highlife’, and ‘Wake & Bake Ghetto Girl’.

Prior to the release of the album, Omar Sterling shared the artwork of the project, setting the tone for a conversation on what to expect taking into congnisance his previous records.

He appears to have lived up to expectations as he has taken three spots on Ghana trends on Twitter.

‘Omar Sterling’, one of the songs on the album,‘Makola Dreams’ which features rapper M.anifest, and 'Same Earth Different Worlds' are among the top 5 trends.

Meanwhile, some fans have been comparing Omar Sterling to other rappers.





Below are some reactions.



































Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment