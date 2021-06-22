Why Omar Sterling of R2bees has been trending on Twitter for hours

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

• Omar Sterling has released an album



• The title of the album is 'Same Earth Different Worlds'



• Social media users have since been expressing their views about the project



Omar Sterling, otherwise known as Paedae, has got music lovers talking following the release of his album 'Same Earth Different Worlds'.



The 20-track album released on June 22 features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. Omar Sterling who is a member of music group R2bees also featured his colleague Mugeez on the project.



The songs include ‘A Mountain Full of God’, ‘Bayla Boys Company’, ‘I’m Back’, ‘Solid As A Rock’, ‘Makola Dreams’, ‘Konkonsa’, ‘One Love’, ‘Young, Wild & Free’, ‘Tema Motorway to Aflao’ and ‘Adiakyi’.



The rest are: ‘C1 Boys’, ‘Nowadays’, ‘Could Haves’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Put On’, ‘Dope Emcees’, ‘Treading On Thin Ice’, ‘18yrs’, ‘Highlife’, and ‘Wake & Bake Ghetto Girl’.



Prior to the release of the album, Omar Sterling shared the artwork of the project, setting the tone for a conversation on what to expect taking into congnisance his previous records.



He appears to have lived up to expectations as he has taken three spots on Ghana trends on Twitter.



‘Omar Sterling’, one of the songs on the album,‘Makola Dreams’ which features rapper M.anifest, and 'Same Earth Different Worlds' are among the top 5 trends.



Meanwhile, some fans have been comparing Omar Sterling to other rappers.











Below are some reactions.





Omar Sterling & Manifest in track 5



Omar Sterling: "chilling on the ocean I'm driving overseas, seize the boat but my friend sees, his name is aziz"



Manifest: "Pocket so full of Sterling, Omar telling me he ain't buying what I'm selling but I'm locked in, this is my cell in" pic.twitter.com/gPP0OUlRgu — Don???????? (@Opresii) June 21, 2021

It’s all Black everything like Ghana Police ????‍♀️ aww Baby lemme Rap .. my Baby lemme Speak .. my Baby too Sweet that’s why I’m in too Deep - Omar Sterling ???????? Put On ????????#SameEarthDifferentWorlds — Unruly King (@unrulyking00) June 22, 2021

Omar Sterling has explained why he featured Manifest but not Sarkodie on his album. He says it’s nothing personal, he likes Sarkodie a lot, but “chuku chaka mati chain” de3 hwan album so??? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) June 21, 2021

Omar Sterling once said 'the key to success I'm sure it's on the xylophone'

I'm sure he has gone to take all the keys for this album#SameEarthDifferentWorlds — Lapaz Selleb (@RichmondAgbets1) June 22, 2021

That’s your Opinion. Omar Sterling is above animals. He is a rap God in his uniqueness. https://t.co/h3DEUC4QGc — Nungua Jesse Lingard????????????????????????????????????⚽ (@plucky1real) June 22, 2021

Don't play Omar Sterling's album expecting a rap style like Sarkodie or Manifest's. Each rapper has his own style and Omar Sterling's is different. Appreciate the varieties in the industry. There's no need for hate and toxic comparisons. #SameEarthDifferentWorlds — Koose Nipa (@branik7) June 22, 2021

"I'm a human being not a brand. I don't want fans I do for fun"



This is where I see say Omar Sterling dey jab Sarkodie???????????????????? — Mr Inevitable (@MrInevitable11) June 22, 2021

Twice we've gathered here to collectively talk about and praise an Omar Sterling project, I haven't seen it happen to another Ghanaian act — Al Saher (@Joey_Chase) June 22, 2021

Mdot and Omar sterling are two of my favorite rappers but bro they’re not even on Ice Cube and Big pun dema level for u to be comparing them to the goats eihhh massa massa — NY (@NyLife__) June 22, 2021

Let's all put agenda aside, Sarkodie is in a league of his own. He's playing in entirely different league



And that's 'Division One', whiles the likes of Omar Sterling and Manifest are playing in the Champions League.. Let's be guided cus they are not the same — BRaINIAC®???????? (@McBRAINonline) June 22, 2021

Omar sterling is the best rapper in Africa aswear ???????????????? sarkodie nor reach kraaaa ibi say Omar nor get fun’s that bi why like hu bi sarkodie tswwwww — Shattaba_Tilapia_gh (@gh_nii_tilapia) June 22, 2021

I now understand why Omar Sterling no put Sarkodie on the Album. Twefonta , salmon, agushie and Hamper no go go with these timeless beatz ???????? — APAPU SEXY ???????????????????????? (@Bra_Abele) June 22, 2021

But it's sad o herhh you listen to Omar Sterling's "I'm back" track then you just judge he's the best rapper in Ghana????????????????naaa the guy dey different level — Mr Inevitable (@MrInevitable11) June 22, 2021

Omar Sterling ein album contains 20 solid songs and the interesting part be say none of the songs be bad herh what a living legend???????? #SameEarthDifferentWorlds — Rewpriyst (@Rew_priyst) June 22, 2021

Eventually they came through with #MakolaDreams and that was a masterpiece, a blessing for the culture. Kings @manifestive X @Paedeezy ???? https://t.co/nNIGyNA8et — Mr Enjoyment (@ck_mdoe) June 22, 2021