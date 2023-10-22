Why NAM1 gave police GH₵5m to disburse to Menzgold customers – Bullgod explains

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Renowned artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Kwame Asiamah Hanson (a.k.a Bullgod), has confirmed that defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited has given GH₵5 million to the police which would be used to pay the customers of the company who lost their investment.



According to him, the former Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) gave the Ghana Police Service a list of customers to be paid, in addition to the GH₵5 million.



“Any victim of Menzgold there is good news. Menzgold has given the police GH₵5 million and they have added a list to it which the police would use to call the victims.



“My name is on the list and so Ghana Police I’m waiting for a call this week,” he said in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, October 22, 2023.



Bullgod explained that the reason why the police have been charged with the payment is for them to properly verify the customers who are to be paid.



He added that NAM1 had to resort to the police because his attempt to verify eligible customers, through the verification cards, was seen as another scam.



“The idea here is that when he said he wanted to do the verification a lot of people were insulting him and making all kinds of allegations against him. (But) it was for this very moment.



“The reason why he is not giving out the money is that he does not want people to come and later say that they were not paid,” he said.



He commended NAM1 for vindicating him and keeping to his word.



“NAM1 is paying back… I have sat here on countless occasions and I have said that this gentleman is not a scam. So, the day is here, anybody that disrespected NAM1 knows in their heart that they owe him an apology," he added.



