Why Mimi Michaels kept her negative pregnancy tests for 6 years

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer and businesswoman, Mimi Adani-Michaels has sent words of encouragement to women who have a hard time conceiving a child by sharing her testimony of hope.



For 13 years, Mimi longed to be called a mother and did everything possible to get pregnant. However, her heart was broken when her pregnancy results came out negative each passing month.



Mimi finally welcomed a baby girl in 2022 named Marvella Dzikunu-Michaels with her husband, Nana Michaels.



On Sunday, July 31, she shared a video detailing her decision to keep all her negative test results.



The new mum is finally "letting go of all her sorrows" by disposing of the numerous test kits she kept for over 72 months.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "I can say I have been trying to conceive for 13 years unofficially but officially 6 years and I always kept my test results you know.



"I held on to it and couldn’t let go but I think, that was my stumbling block; the fact that I never let go! Today, I let it all go and clearing it all out of my closet as a sign that I let go all of my sorrows!"



Mimi has charged women who have issues conceiving to keep hope high and also let go of everything that holds them back.



"It’s a new day for me because God has changed my name from Mimi to “Marvella Maame” and I just want to let you know that your miracle is coming and it’s definitely going to happen if you believe! I am sure you are just 2 to 3yrs of trying to conceive and you are already giving up but if you see this and how many years I waited, I am sure you will smile and know that your bundle of joy is waiting for you at the end of the tunnel! Keep praying, find your problem, get treatment and God will do the rest! He will bring you joy just like @raisingbabymarvella brought us joy! But remember that whatever stumbling block taking your joy, you gotta let go and let God then the rest will fall in place," she added.





Watch the video below:



