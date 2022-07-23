Why Martha Ankomah is regarded as Ghana's most decent actress

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martha Ankomah speaks against indecent dressing



Martha Ankomah tagged as a good role model



Actress calls out celebs who post semi-naked photos online



Martha Ankomah has won the heart of movie lovers on several levels, one, for her acting skill and also for her ability to stay away from controversies.



According to fans of this Ghanaian actress, Martha is unblemished.



The 35-year-old actress earned the tag as Ghana's most decent actress for her style of dressing.



She always appears fully covered up at public places and when she makes a post on social media, you will never see her showing skin or flaunting her body.



At the onset of her movie career, the outgoing actress featured in popular movies where she played the role of the 'bad girl' but not anymore.



Martha Ankomah is now selective when it comes to movie roles. It has been ages since she last starred in a movie that required her to play the role of a wild girl.



Fans who hold in high esteem the actress, who doubles as a brand influencer, also love her for the propagation of God's gospel. Her fans on social media have observed that Martha never misses Sunday church service and at every given opportunity speaks of God's love.



The award-winning actress has publicly spoken against indecent exposure by some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.



In October 2021, she stepped on the toes of some celebrities when she described persons who are fond of publishing their half-naked photos on social media as "shallow-minded" individuals.



She charged public figures to live exemplary lives instead of leading the youth into distraction.



“I don’t know why people will wake up in the morning and post a nude picture of themselves. When you have a lot of people following you, and you make them believe that you are an actress, and that is the sad aspect of it. I don’t get it when people wake up and they put such pictures online.



“What you post shows how shallow-minded you are. I’m sorry to use that word but I have to. It shows how empty you are and how desperate you are for likes. It shows you are craving unnecessary attention. You want the world to know you exist? Hello? You’re not dead yet, the world knows you exist. Post something that will change and transform people’s lives in a positive way,” Martha said in an interview on Joy Prime.



Check out some photos of Martha below







PDO/DA