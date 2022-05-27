Why Lydia Forson is apologising on Twitter

Entertainment of Friday, 27 May 2022

Parts of Accra flooded



Celebrities fight government over floods



Lydia Forson attacked for commenting on floods



With sarcasm punctuating her Tweets, Friday, Lydia Forson has been apologising to persons who are irked by her attacks on the government for failing to curb the perennial floods and other challenges confronting the ordinary Ghanaians despite the numerous promises made to the electorate.



The actress, known for her sharp criticisms, recently slammed the government following the heavy downpour that left many homes in the nation’s capital in ruins.



In her view, the president’s statement that attitudinal change is the utmost solution to flooding is farfetched. President Akufo-Addo during an official visit to Canada said “there are still people at home, when the rains come, think the easiest way to deal with dirt in their houses is to throw it out into the gutters. Those things have to come to a stop because if we don’t, no matter the investments that we make, at the end of the day, we’ll be back to square one and I’m not prepared to spend your money in that way again.”



His remarks were met with dissatisfaction as Lydia Forson posited that citizens are not to blame for the circumstance.



“As usual, blaming citizens for not doing your jobs! For years, in my area, we had to pile rubbish for several weeks and hope those little trucks will show up. You can only BOLDLY punish people when you’ve provided them with places to dump rubbish,” her directed response to the president’s statement read.



“It’s only privileged people who don’t have to shit in KVIP that think if there’s a water closet people won’t use. Fix the system and you can punish people for dumping refuse in gutters. But don’t talk to us like we’re some animals with no sense,” she further said in a different tweet.



In another tweet directed at the president, Lydia Forson argued that if the crux of the issue is attitudinal change, it “starts from the top. If we want the people’s attitude to change, we need to see it from the top and it will trickle down. You cannot chastise/punish people at the bottom for doing the very things those at the top get away with.”





Dear @NAkufoAddo , this attitude you speak of starts from the TOP ????



If we want the people’s attitude to change, we need to see it from the top and it will trickle down.



You cannot chastise/punish people at the bottom for doing the very things those at the top get away with. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 26, 2022

Some of you deserve every bit of suffering you’re going through, but we just speak up because we know others who don’t deserve it.



Ankaa we’ll leave you swimming infront of your house like that. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 26, 2022

In fact if you send DM asking for help, I will ask you to fix your attitude and God will make a way, cuz the way some of you reason eh, it’s the response you deserve. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 26, 2022

If the solutions to making Ghana better was just about our “attitude” why didn’t they say so when they were campaigning??



I never heard the president say pim in opposition about our poor attitude?! ???? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 26, 2022

Good morning Ghanaians who believe they’re the sole cause of the problems in this country.



I’m sorry I said you weren’t.



I beg, please feel free to blame yourself and not your elected officials who I thought was their job to put policies in place and enforce laws.



Cheers. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 27, 2022

I’m sorry I ever believed that people building in places they shouldn’t was because those with the authority to do so didn’t stop them.



Sorry I thought they had that much power. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 27, 2022

I’m sorry I thought it was our elected officials duty to provide proper drainage systems, waste disposal etc and punish offenders who didn’t use these provided avenues.



I sorry I didn’t know my attitude could conjure bins.



Forgive me. ???????? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) May 27, 2022

Some tweeps took offence and launched scathing attacks on the actress questioning why the Ghanaian will not make an effort towards attitudinal change. Regardless, she refused to change her stance on the issue.“Yes, this is inexcusable; but it’s equally inexcusable that people don’t have places to dumb their rubbish. Why do we want to act that it’s not important??? Ok. We are the problem, start lashing us and fix the country,” her response to one of the attackers read.As she kept making submissions, she sarcastically apologised.“I’m sorry I ever believed that people building in places they shouldn’t was because those with the authority to do so didn’t stop them. Sorry, I thought they had that much power.”“I’m sorry I thought it was our elected officials’ duty to provide proper drainage systems, waste disposal etc and punish offenders who didn’t use these provided avenues. I’m sorry, I didn’t know my attitude could conjure bins. Forgive me.”