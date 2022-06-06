Why Kofi Kinaata will never do politics

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kinaata runs away from politics



Singer raises concerns over politics of insults



Celebrities endorse political parties



Highlife singer and celebrated Ghanaian songwriter, Martin King Arthur, known by the stage name Kofi Kinaata has disclosed that the unwarranted insults hurdled at politicians and their families are the one reason he will never enter that field.



Although many argue that politics is an avenue to gain fortunes, Kinaata prefers to stick to his music career even though he is a people person.



“They will insult my mother so I beg you to leave me out of politics because in my hometown where I come from, politics isn’t about facts," he said on Kastle FM as reported by mynewsgh.com.



According to the 'Behind The Scene' crooner, he can not stand his mother or any member of his family being disrespected or insulted by members of his opposition party all in the name of politics.



“Insulting me personally won’t bother me much but extending it to my parents who might have lived a life that no family member of yours can come closer to but because I’m into politics that’s why you’ll insult them.”



In Ghana and parts of the world, it is common to have celebrities endorse or admonish their fans to vote for a political candidate or party in an election.



Major presidential elections held in the country have witnessed celebrated artistes or actors with huge following throwing their weight behind key candidates in these highly competitive race. According to reports, such endorsements come with huge sums of money.