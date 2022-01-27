Why King Paluta does not follow women

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper King Paluta has disclosed that his resolve to live a life worthy of emulation is what keeps him from womanizing.



According to Paluta, his primary aim in life is to leave a legacy for unborn generations and that has been the driving force behind his relative success in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview with Daryl T. Kofi Doku on his MultiCDB channel, King Paluta revealed that he has been the subject of advances from some women.



He stated however that due to his fixation with the music and resolve to lead a successful life, he has resisted such attempts.



“You enjoy the love from the fans and there are advances from ladies but we try to resist it. I’m not a womanizer because I always try to focus on my craft. I don’t have time for that and also, we didn’t come into this world to chase women. We came to live life and leave a legacy,” he said.



King Paluta also stated that the major ingredient one needs to succeed in the music industry is passion.



He advanced the view that talent alone is not enough to push one to the apex and that musicians must be passionate about their craft.



“Music is about passion. There are times you’ll enjoy, there are times you’ll not but it’s the passion that drives you and keep you going,” he said.



King Paluta also offered his opinion on the state of the Ghanaian music industry, commending Ghanaian rappers for churning out good music.



“Nobody scares me but the thing is I appreciate the craft of some rappers. You can identify a good rapper and a bad one so when I listen, I’m able to detect who the wack rapper is and who the dope rapper is.



“There are a lot of rappers in the system and it's hard to choose between the bad ones from the good. The boys are good but none scares me. There is no bad rapper out there. The boys are working really hard these days. Previously you could hear some rapper and get disappointed but these days almost every rapper is putting in the hard work,” he said.







