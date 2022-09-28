Why KiDi is trending on Twitter

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi has been haunted down by some wild tweets he shared in the past.
The series of posts which dates as far back as 2012 were believed to have been dug out by some ‘Twitter Agenda boys’ on Wednesday September 28, 2022.
Netizens are yet to recover from the shock after chancing upon tons of disparaging comments the artiste shared at a time he wasn’t in the limelight.
In some of the tweets captured, the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, did not only make fun of high profile personalities but also cyber bullied several people.
He fearlessly and ruthlessly shared opinions on issues spanning from politics, social life and many others.
Former President Mahama and his late vice, Amissah Arthur, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late president Evans Atta-Mills and other politicians had their fair share of trolls.
On the entertainment front, Sarkodie wasn’t left out.
He among other things established in the past that the rapper’s dream of winning a Grammy will never be realized.
Also, tweets in which KiDi was fantasizing and narrating his childhood escapades with popular TV presenter, Anita Akufo, whom he referred to as his ‘Primary school girlfriend’ were also chanced upon.
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan also had his fair share.
He labeled the footballer a ‘lazy bitch’ in one of the tweets dated February 2, 2013.
Read the posts below:
Lord Kidi say Sarkodie never go win Grammy so imagine Shatta and Patapaa ???? pic.twitter.com/Uvj6YXNf0b— Fila Nkoaa ???? (@ORiginalRank) September 28, 2022
KiDi once said John Mahama’s speech was useless but can’t speak again. pic.twitter.com/zCtWrlpZMe— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 28, 2022
This is a prove that Kidi didnt buy the account ????ebe am naaa pic.twitter.com/GhL6JOuLhA— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 28, 2022
Lord Kidi don talk am with all in chest ???????? pic.twitter.com/sKE38oxt1x— Greatness ????♥️ (@_greatnes) September 28, 2022
Kidi really went hard on this one???? pic.twitter.com/N9byeNUG2R— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) September 28, 2022
KiDi albino trolling Atta Mills even after his death. Odwan pic.twitter.com/PFwd6MEtl1— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) September 28, 2022
Lord Kidi is the goat ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jv1ywOcLFx— Leo De-Graft???????????????? (@LeoDegraft) September 28, 2022
Kidi paa????????????the last frame tear me pic.twitter.com/XN23IUfSou— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) September 28, 2022
Let’s take Kidi back in the days and give him a good ride ! the internet never forgets ampa .???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/63LTJ5INot— MEDUZAA-MEDIA (MM) (@HeadofMeduzaa) September 28, 2022
Sarknation from Kidi o.. is it true you’ll look like Koreans? ???? pic.twitter.com/TcMzwvbyDa— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) September 28, 2022
Them hack KIDI ein account or what? naa this one dey tear me ???? pic.twitter.com/592hPt2FCJ— Etornam Elon ???????? (@EtornamSmith) September 28, 2022
You insulted Amissah Arthur too. KiDi is a certified Npp boy. Just don’t hide your political affiliation https://t.co/RC7a1RXHRN— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 28, 2022
After his death. KiDi organized Fufu party to celebrate the death of Atta Mills. https://t.co/UAxoRPcfSO— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 28, 2022
Kidi got this right ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/W8i0AAElxQ— ⚖️ (@ItzPrime_CL) September 28, 2022
NPP won in 2020...it went to court and I never saw Northerners and Ewes waging war. You should be ashamed of yourself KiDi for being tribalistic. pic.twitter.com/y6YUVHEyUs— E.dev???????????? (@_lazyProgrammer) September 28, 2022
Apparently Kidi grind Anita since primary. pic.twitter.com/MhHCuZ7Tfz— Kwadwo Piano (@kwadwo_piano1) September 28, 2022
Kidi must really hide for doing this???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eMH3vkZgdw— HitMan-Izzy (@IzzatElKhawaja) September 28, 2022
Kidi be correct agenda boy charley???????????? pic.twitter.com/vZMrOmp43z— Drayy???????? (@drayy09) September 28, 2022
"@Skepywilliam: I love my girls BBW !" The kind that would suck you dry and then eat some lunch with you— Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) February 16, 2015
Oya explain give us? Supporting rape!? ????????♂ pic.twitter.com/uMfauPwaJG— MPK ???? (@MPKwarteng_) September 28, 2022