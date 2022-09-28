You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 28Article 1632272

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why KiDi is trending on Twitter

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer, KiDi Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi has been haunted down by some wild tweets he shared in the past.

The series of posts which dates as far back as 2012 were believed to have been dug out by some ‘Twitter Agenda boys’ on Wednesday September 28, 2022.

Netizens are yet to recover from the shock after chancing upon tons of disparaging comments the artiste shared at a time he wasn’t in the limelight.

In some of the tweets captured, the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, did not only make fun of high profile personalities but also cyber bullied several people.

He fearlessly and ruthlessly shared opinions on issues spanning from politics, social life and many others.

Former President Mahama and his late vice, Amissah Arthur, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the late president Evans Atta-Mills and other politicians had their fair share of trolls.

On the entertainment front, Sarkodie wasn’t left out.

He among other things established in the past that the rapper’s dream of winning a Grammy will never be realized.

Also, tweets in which KiDi was fantasizing and narrating his childhood escapades with popular TV presenter, Anita Akufo, whom he referred to as his ‘Primary school girlfriend’ were also chanced upon.

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan also had his fair share.

He labeled the footballer a ‘lazy bitch’ in one of the tweets dated February 2, 2013.

Read the posts below:

























































Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

File photo

It will be suicidal for government to increase workers salary by 20% – Gammey

Sportsleading sports icon

Afriyie Barnieh and Joseph Aidoo

Five players likely to be dropped from Ghana’s squad for 2022 World Cup

Businessleading business icon

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta outlines 7 pillars hinged on Ghana's potential IMF programme

Africaleading africa news icon

Russian made Mil Mi 28 attack helicopter

Several Ugandan troops killed in chopper crash in Eastern Congo

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Prof. Steve Hanke, renowned international economist at the Johns Hopkins University-USA

Steve Hanke descends into the Ghanaian realm with a paid agenda