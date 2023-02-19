Why I spent my birthday with Chief Imam – Gospel musician reveals

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stella Aba Seal made her recent birthday special by visiting the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for prayers and although some believers were against the move, she has defended her actions.



The singer famed for her hit song 'Gyem Taataa' has disclosed that she made two requests before Chef Imam who welcomed her with open arms.



Stella in an interview with blogger Zionfelix explained why she settled on an Islamic leader to bless her with long life.



"Is there something wrong with celebrating my birthday with National Chief Imam?... I personally chose him because he's the oldest spiritual man in Ghana and, I want to live long. We have other religious leaders but they are all young. In their 60s and 70s and I wanted someone who is old and has lived long enough on earth...someone who has seen it all, that was who I wanted to celebrate my birthday with. "I said to myself that I want this man to pray for me. He asked me what I want and I told him long life. I want to live long on this earth and I also asked for wisdom. These are the two things I asked because all other things are by-products," she said.



Stella Aba Seal lamented how religion, which she described as man-made has divided and brought enmity among the human population.



According to the gospel singer who identifies as a Christian, she is more spiritual than religious adding that God is not religious.



She explained: "I am glad that I did and I don't regret it...I was so touched by his accessibility. It is so unfortunate how you'll have to struggle just to see some of these people. You'll be made to book an appointment and for 2 months you'll still be in waiting but the Chief Imam, he is accessible. I will love to say that we are first Ghanaians and the Bible makes us understand that we are all descendants of Abraham...I gear towards spirituality because God is not religious. He does not belong to any religion, He created everything on earth. Religion is man-made and it is good."

























Watch our latest programmes below:













OPD/KPE