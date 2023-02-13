'Why I prefer married men to single men' – Actress tells opens up on 'addiction'

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has disclosed why she prefers dating married me to single men.



Stating her reasons, Esther said in a recent interview that married men take better care of women than single men.



“I am not dating a married man but if I see one, I will date him. They (married men) are less stressed and they take care of women better than single guys. If a married man has a girlfriend, he would take care of the girl. But, single guys have divided attention; they are always jumping from one woman to the other.”



Esther also stressed that she is not scared of being disgraced or attacked for dating a married man, whiles disclosing the tactics she uses to avoid getting caught.



“One just has to respect the boundaries, and don’t interfere in his marriage. As a ‘side chic’, one should not call him when he is at home. As long as he is taking care of you, you don't need to blackmail him with his family. It is when one disrespects the family that it becomes dangerous.



“Whether I date a married man or not, a side chic will date my husband. It is normal. It is the nature of men to cheat. The important thing is for him to respect me.”



The actress further disclosed that she intentionally stirs controversy on social media because she wants to gain popularity.



Her words: “I am not a prostitute. I just decided to become controversial because I wanted to trend. I have been to so many auditions, but in the end, if one does not have money to produce one’s own movie or pay directors to give one a lead role, one would keep being a ‘handbag’ (being relegated). That is now what I want. I have auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria more than six times. I even got to the final stage but they did not pick me.



“I have also been in Nollywood with nothing to show for it. It is either the director wants to sleep with one in exchange for a role, or one had to pay money, which I considered to be nonsense. That was why I decided to become controversial.”