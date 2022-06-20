Why I must date a rich man – Tiwa Savage opens up

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she only wants to date a super-rich man.



The widely adored star thrilled her fans with talks about the type of man she desires.



According to her, she needs a man who would match her energy, and he has to be very wealthy.



She, however, clarified that money is not the only thing she is looking for because she’s also very rich herself.



“I want to love, yes ... but I also want (uses her fingers to make the money sign). I am not encouraging runs. I am not saying you should just go after a man for money but I am saying, it is sweet when you also spend their own.



“Because I have my own money as you can see…period! So all I’m saying is, you need to match my energy. Because, he will still break your heart, anyway.



“So, it’s better for you to cry with your Christian Dior and your private jet to Dubai,” she said.