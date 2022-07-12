Why I'm not actively involved in politics - Burna Boy speaks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy has said the trickeries in politics are the reason he is not actively involved.



According to him, he does not believe that there’s anybody that is qualified enough to play God.



He noted that so far, he has seen all there is to see about the realities and everything hence the reason he sticks to his music.



Burna Boy also hinted that he has had to turn down things that even greater men could not turn down.



He made this known during a podcast with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 whiles speaking about his sixth album 'Love Damini'.



“I’ve turned down things that even greater men than me could not turn down. Because I don’t want any involvement in politics and trickery. And I’ve always made my stance clear where all of that is concerned, so as you know, the reason for surprise.



“It’s like drinking water. It’s natural for me. I can only speak for now because I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow as regards, I don’t believe that there’s anybody that’s qualified enough to play God. to the world, and who may come into the picture.



“I can’t really say, but I can speak for today. As of today,



“It is not something that I blame anyone for. Because at the end of the day, there is God. So that’s who we should be looking up to. Everything else is going to be flawed.



“So for me, that is why I stick to music, and I don’t really… At this point, I feel like I’ve seen all there to see about the realities and everything,” he said.