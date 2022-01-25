Why I googled pornographic content, sex positions - Akwaboah explains

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akwaboah shares secret



Akwaboah says he had on a crush on a Ghanaian actress



Akwaboah reveals his crush’s smile captivated him



Ghanaian artiste Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr popularly known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr has disclosed some deep secrets about himself.



He disclosed that for educative purposes he googled pornographic content including sex positions. He made this disclosure on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra.



“As a young guy growing up you are very curious, you may have heard stories but don’t know what it looks like. Obviously, you will google to find out about the things you have heard of over and over again, what are they talking about,” he revealed.



The artiste claimed this happened when he was relatively younger and peer pressure from his friends was unavoidable.



He revealed it gave him the upper hand to have something to say when he met with his friends but not to equip his skills.



“It’s not about the skills but the curiosity that comes with it. You know the issue with boys, boys…in case one brings the topic up you can also have something to say. Peer pressure. So you need to know what it is. That’s how come I got there on the site,” he said



In a video recorded by the artiste last year, he cautioned women to value themselves and advised them against sleeping with multiple men "for a cheap price."



According to the singer, those who feel that multiple dating is ‘smart’ are rather selling their blessings and glory to the men they have sexual intercourse with.



He noted that women who live recklessly turn to regret when they realise how they have wasted their youthful days on worldly pleasures.



"It's good for you to date as many men as you want, chill with many as you want. Sleep with many as you want but I pray you find Mr Right. When he comes and he is hustling and working himself off and is not making anything to take care of you and probably your kids, remember that you sold your oil, your blessings and your glory to some cheap people out there for a small price and the person who takes the fall is your husband, your kids and yourself.”