Why I dragged M.anifest unprovoked – SDK explains

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian SDK Dele has said he took a dig at M.anifest because he [SDK] had an agenda when he became a comedian.



SDK’s comedy skits gained prominence at the start of his career in the Ghanaian showbiz industry making him utter that the videos that also featured his parents had more streams than M.anifest’s.



The comedian who is a diehard fan of Sarkodie made that tweet in 2020 when fans of Sarkodie and M.anifest engaged in a debate over who was the best.



“My mom and dad have more streams more than M.anifest,” the March 31, 2020 tweet from SDK read.



This infuriated some tweeps and they launched scathing attacks on him. Others also advised him to not drag his parents into such conversations.



In response, SDK said he made the comment in jest but added that M.anifest cannot be on the same level as Sarkodie.



“Hey guys ebe play we dey play oh we all know Manifest is the king of rap.........in his home town,” SDK’s tweet in Pidgin English sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Almost three years after the comments were made, SDK in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on January 1, 2023, said his ‘youthful’ exuberance led him into spewing such remarks.



“It was just a banter thing,” he said as he explained why he dragged M.anifest unprovoked. “I was new in the game. When you’re new, you speak [sic] anyhow.”







BB