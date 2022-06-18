Why I don’t get enough sleep lately - Kuami Eugene reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: ghbase.com

One of Ghana’s finest artists, Kuami Eugene has revealed why he doesn’t get to sleep lately.



As one of the most sought-after artists with back-to-back hit songs and awards to his name, it makes sense that his private life is jostled a bit because of his busy professional career.



In an interview on Y102.5 FM’s “Ryse and Shyne” with NY DJ, Kuami Eugene highlighted the busy schedules he had in the past months which has invariably affected his sleeping pattern.



“I was in Italy with KiDi for our show then he came back home and I went to London doing promo for a lot of my features and stuff. I came back to Ghana for just two days and then to Nigeria for four days.



"I came back to Ghana on Sunday and as soon as I landed I had to sit on another flight to Kumasi because I was running late for Kotoko’s coronation match. It’s been tough for like three weeks now and I don’t even get proper sleep,” he said.



"It comes with the job. Previously I used to fall sick and I think that was four years ago because of the pressure.



"The years I released the Angela and the back-back hits I was always hot. The thing is I’ve always been hot every year.



"You can have a year where you slow down and you know relax but for me, it’s different sometimes I deliberately have to slow down and decide not to release any song for like six months.



"But because people still jam to my music so you don’t slow down for them,” he added.