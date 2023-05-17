Why I didn’t collaborate with Black Sherif on my 5D album – Stonebwoy explains

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Def Jam Records signee, Stonebwoy has explained why he didn’t collaborate with the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, on his 5th Dimension album.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker said not featuring Black Sherif on his album doesn’t mean there’s a rift between them.



“If you say that why didn’t I feature Black Sherif on my 5th Dimension album it might seem that there’s an issue between us but there are no issues at all.There are a lot more musicians in Ghana that I haven’t done songs with and there are names you can mention but there’s no problem between us,” he added.



“If we haven’t done a song yet it doesn’t mean there’s any wahala but it will definitely happen. We shouldn’t take it like it’s something that should have happened already and because it hasn’t happened so there’s something no we shouldn’t read meanings into it," he stated.



Speaking further, Stonebwoy said there is still more time ahead to make magic with the 'Kweku the Traveller' hitmaker.



“By God’s grace, we have a lot of years ahead of us and we pray that better must come so we look forward to doing a collabo with Black Sherif and many other artistes as well,” he opined.