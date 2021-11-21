Why I didn’t attend meeting between IGP, celebs – AY Poyoo explains

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Police leadership recently held a private meeting with stakeholders, celebrities and entertainers but AY Poyoo wasn’t spotted there.



Stating reasons why he was absent during the meeting between the police and the creative industry players, AY Poyoo said he was out of town that’s why.



“I was not in town that’s why you didn’t see me in the meeting between the IGP and members of the creative industry,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“If I were to be in town I would have linked up with the new IGP to have a discussion with him,” he added on Kastle FM.



He continued “At least the heavy chains around my neck he should allow me to work with it for sometime before he can arrest me.



“I would have gone to the meeting with my aluminium chains around my neck because it’s not gunpowder,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



Meanwhile, Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare for meeting celebrities in Ghana to discuss security issues.