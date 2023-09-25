Why I didn’t attend #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest – MzVee explains

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian celebrity, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has revealed why she was not spotted at the Occupy Julorbi House protests.



Several Ghanaian celebrities came out to join citizens on a demonstration exercise organized by the pressure group “Democracy Hub”.



She said as sighted by MyNewsGh.com “Me I just came back from America and I have been in America for four months and I just came back and when I came back I had to do some rounds.



“But as for this country, I don’t know but I think our leaders don’t care about us that much and that’s what I can say,” she continued on the show.



The ‘Borkor Borkor’ hitmaker, told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast that the government has completely ignored the citizens.



“The government has completely ignored us and they are not doing what they are supposed to do and they’re spending the money anyhow,” MzVee fumed.