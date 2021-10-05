You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 05Article 1372660

Why I dance during matches: Akrobeto interviews viral dancing referee

UTV comedy show host, Akrobeto, has faced off in a dancing contest with the viral dancing referee, Somo.

Somo, real name Alexander Coffie, was in the studios of UTV last weekend for the latter part of Akrobeto's show.

He revealed that he has been refereeing for the past five years. Explaining why he turns the pitch into a dance floor, he said it was to calm down tensions either between the two teams or to entertain the supporters.

He arrived with his usual dance moves and the two ended the show with a dance contest.

Watch the interview below:

