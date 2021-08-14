Why I cover the faces of my kids in family photoshoots – Sonnie Badu opens up

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Man of God says he believes in spiritual attacks and the fact that people can take his photos and use them to attack him spiritually through his children hence the decision to cover their faces.



He made this known when he spoke in an interview with Kumawood Actor Kwaku Manu.



Sonnie Badu said “your children can go through some attacks and you might not know where it is coming from but it will be from the kind of exposure you gave them across the world. Some people post photos of their newborns but the witches in their household will just use the baby’s photo and if the child does not have a strong spirit, they can kill the baby, buy sickness for it.”



The Gospel Musician said especially with the work he does with delivering people from evil spirits, it’s imperative that he protects his children from a number of forces hence the reason to cover their faces in family photos.