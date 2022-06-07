Why I collaborated with Patoranking on 'Chop Life' - King Promise

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian afrobeats singer, Gregory Bortey Newman known in showbiz as King Promise has revealed why he decided to feature Nigerian artiste, Patoranking on his hit song “Chop Life”.



“When I was doing the song, I did it alone but later when I was listening, it just came into my head that this song, if I had Patoranking on it, it’ll be marvellous,” he revealed.



He continued “So I asked Killbeatz and he also agreed with me that it’ll be great so it was a very easy decision to make because Patoranking is one of my very good friends”.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, King Promise said Patoranking featured him on his last album so it was easy for him to also do a collaboration on “Chop Life”.



He added “Besides, I have also done a song with Patoranking before because his last album he featured me on it, so, being my friend, I called him about doing a collabo with him.



“I told him he’ll be perfect for my song and he accepted that I should send him the song and within a short time, he sent me back the song with his verse on it,” he disclosed.