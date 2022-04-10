Why Highlife hasn’t taken Ghana to the Grammys like Afrobeat – Quarme Zaggy

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Quarme Zaggy born Nana Kwame Ampah has controversially disclosed that Highlife music hasn’t really taken Ghana anywhere yet.



Speaking about the legacy of Highlife music on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, Quarme Zaggy said so far, no Ghanaian has won the Grammys with Highlife because it lacks global recognition.



“I think that to me I would say that Highlife hasn’t really taken Ghana anywhere yet, I think maybe I’m the one who can take Highlife to somewhere for Ghana,” he opined.



He explained, “The reason why I’m saying that is Highlife isn’t really popular out there so looking at the legends you mentioned, no one was able to win the Grammys with Highlife.



He added “So there’s more room for improvement, anybody at all can take Highlife to that stage, so till it gets there I would say Afropop is more popular than Highlife music”.



Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni recently received his second Grammy nomination with his album Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, having bagged his first feat in 2015 as he became the first Ghanaian to get a Grammys nomination.