Why Guru has not worked on another song with Obrafour after 'Kasiebo'

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Maradona Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Guru NKZ has detailed why he has not done another song with legendary rapper, Obrafour after their hit track kasiebo in 2010.



On the hotquiz show hosted by Daryl Twosteps on MultiCDB, Guru said that after their hit song, they have realized that they need to work and build their respective crafts.



While expressing openness to work with Obrafour again, Guru affirmed his commitment to bettering his craft and building an independent brand.



He denied speculations that an existing rift with Obrafour is preventing them from working on another project.



He assured fans that should there be another opportunity to work with Obrafour, he will welcome it. He charged his fans to expect another song from him soon.







