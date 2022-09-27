Why ‘Greedy Men’ is trending on social media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

The topic ‘Greedy Men’ has for the past five hours been the headlining trend on social media in the country. On the bird app, ‘Greedy Men’ takes the top spot for the most engaged topic.



It all began when ace journalist and television personality, Kafui Dey published on his official Twitter page that he has nominated Stonebwoy’s hit single, ‘Greedy Men’ for the Grammy Awards category, ‘Best Song for Social Change’.



The category was established to honour songwriters and musicians whose songs address a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.



In his post, the celebrated media personality wrote, “I have just submitted @stonebwoy’s anti Galamsey song ‘Greedy Men’ to the Grammy @RecordingAcad for consideration in the ‘Best Song for Social Change’ category. Try and do same too.”



Briefly after this post, Kafui Dey shared a reply from the recording academy indicating that they have received his nomination of ‘Greedy Men’ for the social change category.



Kafui Dey called on his many followers to do same and the response was positive and instant as fans shared screenshots of their nominations with the hashtag ‘Greedy Men’. This made ‘Greedy Men’ the most engaged topic on social media.



‘Greedy Men’ by Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is a song that talks about corruption in Africa and the world. It also highlights human activities such as illegal mining, deforestation and many other social problems and calls for immediate solutions to these challenges.



