Why Ghana has never had a movie industry – Majid Michel explains

Award-Winning actor Majid Michel has argued that Ghana has never had a movie industry like the world is made to know.



He believes that what Ghana has is a group of individuals who are passionate about creating films and therefore used their monies to tell stories.



“When you say an industry then we have to see studios, we have to see distribution agencies, that is an industry. We’ve never had an industry what we have are individuals that through their passion created films individually. You have the Abdul Salams, The AA Production, the Gupado films that at the time these people were businessmen, individual businessmen that had an interest for stories, to tell stories so they used their business money to pay us. The man wants his money back so after the internet took over, he couldn’t sell the CDs anymore so he stopped. Why? because he’s a businessman and the money is not coming back,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM in an interview.



Majid Michel argued that individuals who invested their cash into telling stories because they were passionate about it are the industry and that there has not been any established industry in Ghana.



He believes that if there was an industry, there would have been established studios for shooting movies.



“Where is it, we’ve never had, we’ve never had. The industry was a group of people coming together to produce movies. What people out there saw was the good movies coming out but where were these movies coming from? They were not coming from no studios, we were going to peoples houses and shooting whiles their children were asleep, where is the industry? We were inconveniencing people, we were struggling to make these movies.”