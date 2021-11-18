Why GHOne TV has engaged Journalist Albert - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Journalist Albert has been pictured with Nana Aba and Bola Ray



He is now part of GHOne TV's anti-cyberbullying campaign



Nana Aba says Albert hasn't been employed



The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anaomoah, has disclosed that Journalist Albert is onboard for their upcoming campaign against cyberbullying in Ghana.



Her statement comes in after the young man recognised as a habitual cyberbully was pictured with top management of EIB Network, the mother company of GHOne TV.



It was earlier announced by Caleb Nii Boye, host of ShowbizOnStarr that Albert was now are part of them and was expected to start work this coming Monday, November 22.



In a tweet dated November 17, Caleb wrote: "Meeting done. @BongoIdeas1 starts work with @GHOneTVon Monday."



However, Nana Aba has explained that Albert will instead headline their anti-cyberbullying campaign.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "He hasn’t been employed by EIB. He’s going to be part of an anti-cyberbullying campaign. Thanks."



Journalist Albert shot to fame after going face to face with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere during his audition for 'The Next TV Star' at GHOne TV. He was identified as the face behind a Twitter account known for trolling personalities in the country.



He suffered humiliation from the three female judges who had previously been victims of his attacks.



Nana Aba pulled out old tweets of Albert, levelling sexually allegations against Serwaa Amihere and dared him to say those 'Cramp and nonsense' he writes on Twitter to her face.



"…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba dared Albert.



Following his public ridicule, Albert rendered an apology to Nana Aba, Serwaa and others he bullied in the past and also disclosed that he is against cyberbullying.







