Why Fred Amugi does not regret being an actor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fred Amugi has no regrets about being an actor



Veteran actor says profession is not lucrative



Fred Amugi honoured



Although Fred Amugi does not consider acting financially rewarding in Ghana, he does not regret venturing into the profession.



“I have never regretted being an actor and I will not regret it because it gives me pleasure to freshen up people. When people thank me for entertaining them, I feel like raising my hooves,” the veteran is quoted by Asaaseradio.com to have said on Asaase Radio, Saturday.



Talking about how veteran actors are paid for the roles they play, Fred Amugi, 71, said: “Even now when they (movie producers) call you and you charge them, they will refuse and prefer to pay the new actors bigger money than we the so-called veterans and I think it’s not too good.”



“From the time I started till now, it is the passion that sustains me in the industry. Financially, it hasn’t been too good. What are the younger people coming to accomplish that I haven’t already done, and it’s not that I’m now coming to leave my imprint in the sector now?”



Fred Amugi started his movie career in drama and documentary from 1970 until 1985 when he starred in his premier movie “Opinto”.



His first international role came in 2005 when he played the character Kwame Attakora in the BBC drama Holby City.



His laurels include Best Actor (Accra Film Festival, 1994) and Ghana National Award for Acting (Order of the Volta, Civil Division, 2008).