Why Efia Odo described Sammy Gyamfi as handsome and intelligent

Efia Odo has described the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, as a handsome and intellectual man.



She made the comment while trying to make a point that she can like something but doesn't have to be affiliated to it.



“Don’t blame Sammy Gyamfi for being handsome and intelligent. NPP lacks handsome intelligent men,” she tweeted on March 22, 2022.



This post shared by the socialite was in reaction to a Twitter user asserting that Efia is indecisive with some declarations she makes.



“You (Efia Odo) will later tell us that you are not affiliated to any party. How can you say you don’t like Reggae Dancehall music but you like Stonebwoy en music?



“How can you say you don’t like football, but you support Chelsea? Lol,” the tweet said.



Efia Odo was thereby forced to reply, citing three classic examples to explain why she makes certain statements but not because she has any affiliations to them.



“I like some of Sista Afia’s songs, but I don’t f**k with her. Does that make sense now? I like how white guys look but I’ll never f**k one, you gerrit now?



