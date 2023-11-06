Why Darkovibes didn’t show up for Tidal Rave 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

Ghanaian musician and member of the La Meme Geng music group, Darkovibes, has revealed the reason behind his absence from the Tidal Rave 2023 music festival.



La Meme Geng performed at the event, which was held on November 4 at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on November 6, Darkovibes explained that he was not sure about his availability when the arrangements for the performance were being made. He decided to sit out the show and let his friends take the stage.



“I would say that during the whole arrangement, I didn't even know if I was going to be in Ghana or not. So when it happened, I was like let me just sit this one out and let my friends, a collective, as La Meme, run the show… as I couldn't make it.



“The other members of the team showed up and showed out. Like, I was there watching everything..boys really put in a lot of work and they were looking forward to that experience, and they killed it. And I'm super proud. I'm sad I missed it, though,” he said.



He also dismissed the rumours that he had a rift with the group, saying that he has a “La Meme” tattoo on his skin and he would have erased it if there was any problem.



“Oh, no. Never. Please, no. I have La Meme tattooed on my skin. For me, if there's a problem by this time, I go be blackboard. I go cover by today. Trust me, there's no problem,” he said.



Darkovibes is known for his hit songs such as "Inna Song", "Stay Woke", and "Tomorrow". He is also part of the La Meme Geng, a collective of young Ghanaian musicians who have been making waves in the music industry with their unique style and sound. The group consists of Darkovibes, RJZ, Kiddblack, Kwaku BS, $pacely, and Nxwrth.



