Why Cheddar met Minister of Education

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has met with business mogul and entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, to discuss partnerships with him towards growing the education sector.



The minister announced this in a post on his Facebook page, adding that the meeting was part of a series of successful ones he had held on May 17, 2022.



“Today 17th May 2022, was another exciting day with series of productive meetings in the office.



“I was privileged to host entrepreneur and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako and the Cardano Group in my office.



“We discussed current initiatives of the Ministry of Education and possible partnerships to scale up our current gains in the education sector,” the minister wrote.



It is however unclear what areas of the sector the minister and the business mogul are looking to expand.























