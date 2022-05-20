Why Cheddar keeps two tigers at home

LifeStyle of Friday, 20 May 2022

Residents scared over the presence of two tigers



Cheddar explains why he has two tigers



Forestry Commission to relocate 2 tigers



“It doesn’t make any sense to have wild animals, tigers for the matter, in an estate in the heart of the city where there is just less than a meter between the houses and also without any proper training and care [for them],” were the remarks of a resident who together with some others expressed concern over the presence of tigers at Ridge.



After these residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, cried foul over Cheddar’s decision to house two tigers at his residence, the business mogul, otherwise known as Nana Kwame Bediako has defended his action, stressing that he did not intend to cause harm, rather, he targeted at promoting tourism.



He told the media, Thursday, that he went through the right process to acquire the seven-month-old tigers and has already invested over $100,000 in their upkeep.



“I have two tigers that I bought on (in) a bid between Ghana and Dubai of which I was the representative of the private sector that had initiated an interest in purchasing these animals," he said.



"I went in to buy these animals to add to the value of tourism in our country I wanted to go into the Safari world by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa except for South Africa that has these animals. We wanted to be the first to have it, so I went in for the male and female version of it," Mr. Bediako added.



Meanwhile, the police has in a statement issued on May 19, 2022, said it has “reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.”



“A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” the statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit/AR added.







