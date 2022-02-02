You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 02Article 1459852

Why #CanMenSayNoToSex is trending on Twitter

File photo: Men have been tagged as sex lovers regardless whom they receive it from File photo: Men have been tagged as sex lovers regardless whom they receive it from

Twitter on rampage over #CanMenSayNoToSex trend

Some men disclose why they cannot abstain from sex

Men accused of being unable to control their sexual pleasures on Twitter

The question of whether men can easily reject sex has had a variety of answers from Twitter users with some sharing their experiences from it.

With over 5,000 tweets and counting, #CanMenSayNoToSex has dominated Twitter trends following its wild engagements from scores of individuals.

While some persons believe that it depends on who is offering the sex, others think that it is an emotional act that requires mental enticement hence a man can reject it if he isn’t in the mood.

Other tweeps also shared their experiences of how they were tagged gays when they refused to succumb to the sexual pleasures of certain women.

Some tweeps also believe that the only thing that can steal a man’s attention from sex is money.

The #CanMenSayNoToSex started after a South African lady took to Twitter to question why women nowadays demand loyalty and financial commitment from their boyfriends when they don’t apply the same energy.

Read the tweets below:









































