Why Burna Boy is trending on Twitter

Burna Boy featured on Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon remix'



Tweeps react to Burna Boy's verse on 'Second Sermon remix'



Black Sherif's audience appeal continues to soar



Burna Boy, the first artiste to win Best International Act at the BET Awards on three consecutive occasions, has been trending on social media platform Twitter since Friday, October 29, 2021 evening.



The Nigerian act took a spot in the top 5 trends in Ghana following a short video clip that captured him singing his verse of a yet-to-be-released remix of Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’.



Black Sherif, a Ghanaian musician, from Konongo swept music lovers off their feet in July this year with the release of his single ‘Second Sermon’. The song crossed the borders of Ghana as players of Clermont FC, a French Ligue 1 football club, once jammed to it.



In September, Burna Boy was seen in a video bumping to the song. The Grammy Award-winning artiste was also heard singing the song without missing a line, an occasion which elicited excitement from persons who chanced on the video clip. After that moment, Burna Boy joined Black Sherif on a live Instagram chat.



Taking his admiration for the song and Black Sherif further, Burna Boy has joined Black Sherif for a remix of the popular record.



Here are some reactions.





Nigerian Grammy Award winning Artiste, the African giant who is Twice as Tall, @burnaboy has blessed @blacksherif_ a ‘million dollar verse’ on his second sermon remix.



Black Sherif x Burna Boy - Second Second Remix

Black Sherif x Burna Boy - Second Second Remix pic.twitter.com/xxgDyzicPP — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) October 29, 2021

Burna Boy Black Sherif Second Sermon Remix, inject it into my veins!!!

Shatta Wale put Burna boy on when he was nobody. Appreciate Black Sheriff's collabo with Burna without disrespecting Shatta na mo worshippi Nigerians koraa dodo tsw

I’m so glad Blacko is getting this feature from Burna Boy..

Black Sheriff has won the hearts of many people in Nigeria❤️✊???? — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) October 29, 2021