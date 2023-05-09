Why Bullgod isn’t scared to go to prison for the 11th time or more

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has established that he isn’t in any way terrified to go to prison once again for speaking his truth.



According to the popular artiste manager who claims to have tasted prison more than ten times, he is ready to tow that path again, because he cannot be gagged.



Bullgod made these statements in an interview with Abeiku Santana, where he also asserted that he isn’t any better than people who have found themselves in the four walls of prison.



The controversial artiste manager said, so far as he hasn’t raped, killed, beaten, or stolen from anyone, powerful people who see him as a threat should feel free and throw him behind bars.



“I have been to jail several times, maybe ten and counting. Maybe I could go there more than that and there are no problems. Those who are there are human beings. If I will be arrested for speaking, then they should arrest me. It simple. The fact that I haven’t stolen, raped or beaten anyone and I will be arrested just by speaking the truth, then they should come for me. I am fine.



“You talk and people don’t understand you. They just come and arrest you, because they think they are in power so they do whatever they like. You can only have control over my body but my mind and mouth, you can’t,” he maintained.



Stressing on his points further, he cited some of Ghana’s prominent leaders who have once been to prison.



“I’m I better than those in the cells? Kwame Nkrumah was in prison, JJ Rawlings was in military detention, so I’m I better than any of them?” he added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB