Why Arnold is trending on Twitter after Shatta Wale's #FixTheCountry post

• It appears Arnold has been vindicated weeks after his banter with Shatta Wale on UTV



• Social media users have stated that Arnold was right for calling Shatta Wale confused and inconsistent



• Shatta has been attacked for not commiserating with Ghanaians over the death of some three #FixTheCountry protestors



After thoroughly accessing Shatta Wale’s ‘insensitive' comments on the #FixTheCountry campaign, Twitter users have finally concluded that entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo was right in referring to him as 'confused and inconsistent' on LIVE TV.



Shatta’s disapproval of the #FixTheCountry agenda coupled with his refusal to commiserate with citizens over the death of some three persons in Ejura has sparked outrage on social media.



Shatta among other things stated in a series of Facebook posts on July 29, 2021 that the government should not be blamed for the death of the three as they caused their own death out of sheer stubbornness.



But in a bid to further condemn his actions, Twitter users have maintained that his comments on the matter prove that he is indeed confused and inconsistent as Arnold earlier stated on UTV.



Arnold has been trending on Twitter for his foresight in picking out the confused and inconsistent person that Wale is.



It can be recalled that Arnold was criticised by some industry stakeholders including music producer, Hammer, for describing Shatta Wale as confused and inconsistent.



Arnold was attacked by many individuals, with some suggesting that he retracts and apologizes to Wale over the comments.



But after a careful analysis of Shatta’s opinions on the #FixTheCountry agenda some fans seem to have regretted taking sides with him during his earlier banter with Arnold.



However, sores of celebrities have taken to social media to express their disappointment in government for sitting aloof while the country is being plagued with crises including the gruesome murder of the FixTheCountry protester.



