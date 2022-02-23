Why Adwoa Safo's TikTok video angered John Boadu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

In an interview on Joy FM, February 22, 2022, General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, John Boadu discussed a wide range of issues surrounding the raging issue of ‘absentee’ Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



One of the areas he addressed was the TikTok postings by the MP which had become topical in the wake of resharing some of her videos posted on the platform.



He explained that he initially got triggered by one of the videos, one in which the MP is ostensibly dancing and singing during her birthday.



Boadu said his concerns subsided when it was pointed out to him that the said video was old.



“I am told that it is an old recording…and I don’t think it is also strange that she is celebrating her birthday and there is a music that she dances to and it is put on TikTok. Only that, it raises a lot of concerns about her not being reasonable.



“Because when I first saw it before I got to know that it was an old video that was put online, I was so angry because apart from the other reasons that are raised, some others think it (absence) was because of her health.



“But for anyone to see her dancing and laughing at us, so to speak, was something that was not in good taste at all,” he added.



TikTok gains political popularity



Social media platform, TikTok, has become topical in recent political discourse thanks to the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker.



She has been accused by fellow New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmaker and former partner, Kennedy Agyapong of sabotaging the party by her continued absence in Parliament even though according to him, she gets enough time to post videos on TikTok.



Some NPP members believe the actions of the MP knowing well the hung nature of the House requires all members to pass crucial motions smacks of sabotage of government business in the lawmaking chamber.



TikTok account deactivated



GhanaWeb checks as of last week showed that Adwoa Safo, who is Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister had a known TikTok account with the username [@sarahadwaosafo] which had over 12,000 followers with only three videos.



All videos were posted as of last year. Two of them showed her singing gospel songs and ministering about the goodness of God - one was shot in a room with the other in a vehicle, both believed to be outside the country.



The third video shows her in a red dress dancing to a hip song as she sings along to the admiration of some onlookers.



