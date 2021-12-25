Who wins The Next Gospel Star season 2

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: CeeJay TV

Who takes home the Ghc 10,000 cash prize?



Who will experience Dubai with all expenses paid?



As the battle heads to the finals in The Next Gospel Star season 2 increase your votes as many times possible for your favorite contestants just by dialing *365*300# and entering his/her name.



Who will it be:



Naa, Nexta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos, or Portia?



Catch us live on TV3, Zylofon TV, and CeejayTV every Sunday at 4:00 pm. You can also watch the Livestream on Facebook and YouTube at Ceejay TV.



Companies and Individuals interested to partner with us on this program by sponsorship should please call 0540664776 or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh