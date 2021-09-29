Who wins Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021?

Television of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

The National Theatre in Accra will come alive on Sunday 3rd October 2021, when Ghana’s number one television station, TV3 Network hosts the grand finale of this year’s edition of its popular beauty reality show, the 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful.



The night promises to be fun-packed and witness the usual pomp and pageantry associated with the beauty show. There certainly would not be a dull moment when the six finalists mount the stage in an attempt to outdo each other to win the ultimate.



Who takes the night, will it be Bono region’s Mfodwo, Wedaga of the Upper East region, Manu from the Western region, Oti region representative, Akosua, Setor of the Volta Region, and Sarfoa representing the Ashanti region?



Organizers have this week announced an all-female lineup of performers on the night to entertain the crowd. They include the multiple award-winning musicians, Adina, the sensational Cina Soul, the talented Sefa, and Abiana.



Tickets are currently selling at GHC50 at Airport Shell, Koala (Osu), Baatsona Total, Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall), and TV3 Network. To get your favourite contestant to win the crown, cash and car, keep sending your votes to shortcode *713*13# or Download the GMB app on Google play store or Apple store. Remember, it is not over until a Queen sits on the throne!