Who said only celebrities can marry me? - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has revelaed her dream man



Poloo is ready to marry a man who isn't a celebrity



The man must be supportive



Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, well known as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that she is ready to settle with a 'supportive and understanding' man regards of their status in society.



Her statement comes as a reply to a man who felt he doesn't stand a chance to be in a relationship with the actress because he is not a celebrity.



But reacting to his message, Akuapem Poloo mentioned that she is available to date a man who is not a public figure as long as he will love her unconditionally.



In a private message to the actress, the man whose identity wasn't provided wrote: "I swear, I wish I was a celebrity. I would have married you ASAP."



"Oh no and who said only celebrities can marry me? I just need someone who will understand, support and love me the way I am I need someone who won’t need people opinions to be with me," Akuapem Poloo wrote in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb.



The single mother has in the past been at the center of controversies in the entertainment industry.



Popular was her arrest and imprisonment for posting nude photos of herself and her son on social media.



Poloo also doubles as a video vixen. She has featured in some music videos in the country.



