Who is that? if you check my track record, where does he fall? – MzGee targets a troll

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MzGee has tackled a social media troll who labeled her as incompetent when she ‘freshly’ assumed the seat as the host for UTV’s United Showbiz.



Earlier, after MzGee was replaced with Nana Ama McBrown following the latter’s resignation, many reacted to the development, with scores of people claiming that MzGee isn’t the right person for the job.



A popular social media troll also stormed the internet with his harsh submissions on the matter.



The young man who made a striking comparison between MzGee and Nana Ama McBrown described the former as a terrible show host.



“Mzgee has demonstrated that she is not the ideal Nana Ama replacement at UTV. Lacks aura and composure, appears to be under immense strain, possesses terrible communication skills, and as for her Twi...tueh! Owners must employ a superior candidate as soon as possible because the standards have dropped drastically,” he earlier wrote on Twitter.



However, in a latest interview with Abeiku Santana, MzGee was asked about her thoughts on the young man’s comments and she replied, “Who is that? In the scheme of affairs, if you check my track record, where does he fall? “



MzGee emphasized that she wouldn’t accept being tagged as anyone’s clone adding that she thrives in originality.



“Abeiku, If I wake up tomorrow and I ask you to be a clone of someone, will you agree to it? I will not allow anyone to label me that,” she added.



Watch the video below:













Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







EB/FNOQ