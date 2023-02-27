Who is our Peter Obi? – Sandra Ankobia quizzes Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 27 February 2023

Nigerians have tagged one of their presidential candidates, Peter Obi, as their saviour in the ongoing elections.



Peter Obi, the presidential candidate running on the ticket of the Labour Party has won the heart of Nigerians with his calm persona and ideologies.



Social media has witnessed how a host of individuals including celebrities have campaigned massively for the politician, who many are tipping to rescue the country from its many woes.



However, Ghanaians are also gearing up for the 2024 general elections as political parties are preparing to elect their flagbearer.



The two major political parties; National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party are yet to elect their candidates.



The likes of Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, and many others are likely to take up the mantle to represent their parties in the upcoming general elections.



But popular Ghanaian socialite cum lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, is wondering which of the Ghanaian presidential aspirants can be likened to Nigeria’s most revered ‘Peter Obi’.



‘Ghana, who is our Obi’? she quizzed.



Her comments have since drawn interesting reactions from netizens who have identified some individuals as Ghana's Peter Obi.





Checkout the post and comments below:





Ghana, who is our Obi? — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) February 26, 2023

Obin’nim. Both the Akan phrase and the person. — M3NSA (@mensamusic) February 26, 2023

Kyiri abosom — Techiman_lord (@TechimanLord) February 26, 2023

The guy in charge of the Alpha Hour. He’s the one. — poster Boy (@whittle5424) February 26, 2023

Kennedy Agyapong???? — Ababio B.O. Dennis™ (@ABODGHANA) February 26, 2023

You already asked the question “Obi” as in who?! So who is our who? ???????????????? — SlimQid Ismail Joey???????????????? (@Ismailjoey) February 26, 2023

Bawumia the economic genius???? — Akanmake_lue???? (@akanmake) February 26, 2023

Paa kwesi ndoum — Kojo Lino (@elliotappiah11) February 26, 2023

Absolutely no one dear hmmm it is sad for this country ???????????????? — Nana Kwasi Godfred (@NanaKwasi1345) February 26, 2023

