'Who is next to withdraw? I hear there is pressure on Ken Agyapong too' – Nana Yaa Brefo

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo, has reacted to Mr. Alan Kyeremanten’s act of withdrawing from the NPP flagbearership race.



Nana Yaa Brefo, who senses a foul play, has wondered who is next to withdraw from the keenly contested race.



One of the reasons Mr. Kyerematen cited for his actions was that everything seemed to be deliberately structured to favour one of the candidates.



Mr. Kyerematen who placed third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference said he opted out of the competition due to intimidation and sabotage.



However, in reaction to the subject, Nana Yaa Brefo has stated that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, one of the contenders for the position, has also been pressured to withdraw.



“The NPP has become more interesting. Alan has thrown in the towel; his political career is gone. I said it, and from the time he decided and accepted Nana Addo’s bid in 2007. Nana Addo is indeed a politician. Who is next to withdraw? I heard there is pressure on Ken to also withdraw.



"Now the race is between two people. The Vice President has already visited the Otumfour to offer thanksgiving. Would it have been a good idea to make Alan the running mate?" she avered.















