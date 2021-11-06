Who gets evicted from The Next Gospel Star competition this week?

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

The search for the next gospel music icon is on and like previous weeks, a contestant will be evicted from the keenly contested music reality show while the rest compete for the bragging right.



The show which is in its second season has been very engaging with performers bringing their A-game to bear in their quest to win the admiration of judges, increase their audience appeal and clinch victory over competitors.



Contestants stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHc10,000 cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.



As the competition demands, the number of contestants would have to be scaled down based on votes secured from both the judges and the audience hence the big question: who is next to go home?



Will it be Francis, Agyeiwaa, Joe, Judith, Precious, Naa, Happy, Tandi, Cosmos, Saratu, Portia, Nesta, Gloria, Afi, Antwi or Becky?



Eviction is staring!



The public can vote for their favourite contestants to keep them in the competition.



To vote, dial *365*300# and enter the name of your favorite contestant.



Join this week’s eviction show on TV3, Zylofon TV, and Ceejay TV on Sunday at 4:00 pm.



You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV.



The Next Gospel Star is organised by Ceejay TV.



