Who are Christians to be judging homosexuals? – Jim Iyke

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Nigerian Actor, Jim Iyke, has joined the trending debate on LGBTQI in Ghana and Africa.



In his submissions in an interview with Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi, the actor who doesn't understand the hatred against the LGBTQI community in Africa, has called for a change.



The Nollywood legend said no one including Christians should have the right to judge the members of the LGBTQI community. According to him, no one was placed on earth to decide how someone lives their life.



He added that if their lives are not an impediment to anyone, he doesn’t see why they should be judged.



Jim Iyke intimated that Jesus didn’t come for perfect people adding that homosexuals are no different.



