‘Who God has blessed, no man curse’ - Mcbrown’s controversial opening remark at Onua TV show

Entertainment of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and television host, Nana Ama Macbrown, has launched her latest program, Onua Showtime with Mcbrown, following her controversial move from United Television to Onua TV.



The launch took place on April 30, 2023, and was attended by several top musicians, including King Promise, Fameye, Lasmid, MOG Music, and Ewura Abena Music.



During her introductory remarks, Nana Ama Macbrown took a jab at rumours surrounding her move and reassured her fans of her unwavering tenacity.



According to her, the newly birthed program has already received several big sponsors, which will help push the agenda of the show.



Nana Ama expressed gratitude to her sponsors and said that the program's success is a testament to the saying that "whom God has blessed, no man can curse."



"I am very happy and honoured as a married woman who hasn't been in a public space but has received a lot of gifts," she said. "I mean my sponsors. Yes, a program like this, with these big sponsors, proves that what you see is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvellous in our sight. May God be praised. I give big thanks to our sponsors,” she said.





AM/GA