While people are jobless, you’re crying over 'run away gods?’ - Opambour pokes Goasomanhene

The founder and leader of Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom also known as Opambour has descended on Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, for shedding tears in public over how bad roads in his area have led to the disappearance of his gods.



He bemoaned why Goasomanhene would emphasize the neglect of his gods in the area as a necessity for the political leaders to come to their aid when there were other pressing issues that he could have made known.



The clergyman lambasted the Goasomanhene for prioritizing his gods over the plight of the people who needed urgent attention if the deplorable roads in his area were fixed.



Opambour labelled Nana Akwasi Bosompra’s act of shedding tears in public as a shame, adding that there is only one supreme being who is God.



“He [Goasomanhene] wants asphalt because of his gods? I don’t agree with him on that. So he cried because the dusty roads have sacked his gods? Then he should cry again. Only God is the supreme being any other god is meaningless.



"He will not cry for the roads to be worked on so that the food vendors will be safe from the dust and the youth in the town will also get jobs to do. Some graduates are staying at home jobless yet, he could not cry about it to the leaders but for his gods?” he quizzed.



Opambour further added, “I thought he would cry over the poor health facilities in the area and the diseases people are battling with because of the nature of the road and not that. I was saddened when I heard he was crying but I didn’t know he cried because of the run-away gods. May God forgive us.”



Background



The Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, was moved to tears as he lamented neglect in terms of development by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The Omanhene specifically leveraged the subject of bad roads in his jurisdiction and stated that the gods in his area had neglected him because of dusty roads.



“Today look at Goaso to Tepa road, Hwidiem to Kenyasi road, look at Gambia Number 1 to Number 2 roads, as for Bediako, the least said the better. These roads are all spoilt, so who caused this?” he quizzed.



He went on to lament how he had personally developed a health complication as a result of dusty roads in front of the palace, lamenting further how the award of the contract for the particular project has become a ping pong issue.



“You can hear it, that I speak from inside my head (having health complications)…the contractor was ready to work, I later heard the palace road had not been given on contract, today it is yet to be fixed.



“I told the president that because of dust, all my gods have abandoned us. Dust is the reason I am almost getting an ailment in the head. What crime have we committed as Ahafo State. I speak out of pain, why?” he added.



His tears became evident when he lamented the electoral allegiance that the Ahafo Region paid to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) yet they continued to suffer neglect and gagging when they attempted to speak.



“Out of six districts (constituencies), NDC has only two, we vote for the NPP, how is this our plight? That we are being stressed like this.



“Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged,” he said as tears almost rolled down his cheeks.



It took the intervention of a palace staff who spread his cloth to shield the teary chief from the public.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra was speaking when the NDC flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday, November 22, as part of John Dramani Mahama’s Building Ghana Tour.







