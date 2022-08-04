While building a church for God, also get beds for the hospitals - Bulldog pleads with the govt

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Outspoken showbiz personality, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has appealed to the government to get more beds for the sick while they build a church for God.



Speaking on Hitz FM, the entertainment pundit addressed the death of the late veteran actor, Prince Yawson, after it was reported that he passed on after struggling to get a bed at the 37 Military Hospital.



“If they had treated him the first time when the thing happened, it would have prolonged his life a little bit. These are things our people should look at.



“When I say our people, people are supposed to be doing this. We are building a church for God, I think we should get beds for men, it will help,” he pleaded.



Meanwhile, the late Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, was reported dead on August 2, 2022.



He was reported to have gone through three hospitals before finally landing at the 37 Military Hospital.



In an interview with Bob Smith Junior, popularly known as Diabolo, the actor mentioned that he couldn't believe it when news broke that Waakye was dead until he saw his lifeless body.



Tributes from the likes of Andy Dosty, Van Vicker, The Actors Guild Ghana and a host of others have been pouring in after the actor's passing.





