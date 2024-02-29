Where is the evidence to prove Opambour snatched your girlfriend? - Appiah Stadium fights Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has clashed with lawyer Maurice Ampaw over his claims about Opambour.



During a discussion on RTV monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw stated that Opambour snatched his girlfriend some time ago when the lady visited his church to seek healing for her ailing father.



"There was a time when my girlfriend's father was seriously ill, so she went to Opambour's church for healing. She slept at his place for four days and wasn't answering my calls. I was disturbed, so when she finally came to my place, I attempted to have sexual intercourse with her, but she denied me.



"She gave an excuse that there was a prophecy about me, so I had to go for deliverance from Opambour before we could continue the relationship. When I asked her to explain, she indicated that Opambour said that her boyfriend is a womanizer and has been infected with HIV/AIDS," he narrated.



In responding to the allegations, Appiah Stadium slammed Maurice Ampaw for his claims about Opambour and questioned the story's authenticity.



He asked Maurice Ampaw to produce evidence to back his claims.



"Maurice Ampaw needs to be spoken to because what he is saying does not augur well. I am not defending Opambour because he speaks in favour of my father, John Mahama. Claiming that he snatched your girlfriend is not the best because there is no evidence to prove it. If I were the one, I would have been hurt," he said.



Maurice Ampaw, dissatisfied with Appiah Stadium's remarks, retorted, "I have evidence to substantiate my claims. I explained how it happened, so maybe you didn't pay attention to the genesis of the story. Opambour knows the court, so if you doubt, he can go there."



It will be recalled that during a church service, Opambour questioned whether Ampaw and those opposing him were rational human beings.



The pastor chastised Maurice Ampaw for labelling him as a "comedian" and someone who does not have the anointing of God.



"Is the person okay? Is he senseless? What nonsense is this? I crack jokes during my service so that people can have relief from the stress of this life. I am done doing that; they are going to see real fire from henceforth. Tell them," Opambour earlier charged.



It appears the feud between Maurice Ampaw and Opambour will not end anytime soon, looking at how both individuals are hitting back at each other.



